Chrissie Handmade Shag Gray/Brown/Teal Area Rug

There are many schools of thought when it comes to interior design and this distressed multi-color artisan style area rug will have you passing them all with straight A's. A vintage look area rug can effortlessly transform the look and feel of a room without breaking the bank plus area rugs have practical benefits as well. If your flooring has flaws that you don't want visitors to notice or tends to get cold when the temperature drops, a modern style area rug will lend chic style while hiding an eyesore as well as keeping your feet warm. Long lasting, comfortable and budget friendly are the bywords of a busy household and this floor rug won't disappoint. Made from lightweight but highly durable micro polyester, this rug is fade and stretch resistant to retain it's great looks and polyester is super soft to feel plush on your feet. Highly affordable and free of allergens, this microfiber area rug will help both you and your wallet breath easier. Nobody has time for high-maintenance items so stain resistance and ease of cleaning make this beautiful area rug a must have. Dirt is quickly vacuumed away while water-based spills can be blotted with a dry cloth. Ideal for your living room, family room, home office or den, this thick area rug will be an asset to any decor. Traditional Old English Distressed Area Rug Suitable for Multiple Flooring Types. Handmade, design may vary slightly. Ultra-Soft Micro Polyester Threads for supreme comfort. Fade and Stretch Resistant Synthetic Fibers for long-lasting use. Prevents Dust Mites, Mold and Other Allergens from thriving. Reduces Noise from footsteps and absorbs sound from the air. Greater Insulating Value provides warmth from cold surfaces such as hardwood and basement flooring. Easily Cleaned with regular vacuuming, blot water-based stains with a dry cloth. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1.5" x 7'