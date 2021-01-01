Choya 73" Wide Sideboard
Description
Dimensions WDH": 73" x 18" x 30"Features:Materials: MetalColors: Distressed Brass, Grey ChoyaProduct Type: SideboardColor: Brass/GrayNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: Distressed MetalMirrored: NoGloss Finish: NoFinished Back: YesDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Felt Lined Drawers: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Silverware Tray: Cabinets Included: YesNumber of Doors: 4Soft Close or Self Close Doors: NoMagnetic Door Catches: NoLocking Doors: NoSliding Doors: NoGlass Doors: NoShelves Included: YesNumber of Interior Shelves: 4Number of Exterior Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: NoOpen Storage: NoCable Management: NoWine Rack: NoWine Rack Bottle Capacity: Removable Wine Rack: Stemware Rack: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Maximum Wattage: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Tipover Restraint Device Included: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Metal Accents/Trim?: YesWood: NoCountertop Material: MetalTop Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernWood Species: Spefications:ADA Compliant: TAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: CE Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: GSA Approved: SCS Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoFIRA Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ISO 9000 Certified: Fire Rated: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Overall Width - Side to Side: 73Overall Depth - Front to Back: 18Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelving: YesShelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Cabinets: YesCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 30.5Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: 35Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: 18Countertop Thickness: 2Overall Product Weight: 162Weight Capacity: 1350Feet Height - Top to Bottom: 5Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: