Pedigree Chopped Ground Dinner Filet Mignon & Bacon Flavor Canned Dog Food, 13.2-oz, case of 12

Give your best buddy a hearty meal with the Pedigree Chopped Ground Dinner Filet Mignon & Bacon Flavor Canned Dog Food. Made with a ground texture that will make his mouth water, this meaty feast contains optimal levels of oils and minerals to promote healthy skin and a glistening coat. The balanced recipe is also highly digestible, which means your dog can easily absorb all those essential nutrients—so you can feel confident that he’s getting the most out of every meal. But all he’ll really care about is the irresistible flavor, which is sure to get a tail wag at every mealtime.