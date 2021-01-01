From chlo
Chloé Women's Puff-Sleeve Cashmere Sweater - Pink - Size M
Knit in a fine-gauge cashmere, this sweater has classic ribbed trim and slim silhouette. It has voluminous puff sleeves and a delicate embroidered filagree logo at the hip. Roundneck Long puff sleeves with cuffs Pullover style Rib-knit trim Cashmere Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 26.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND In 1952. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Chloé. Color: Pink. Size: M.