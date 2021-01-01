From darby home co
Chittum 47.05'' Console Table
If you want to bring the retro atmosphere to your living area, this classic simple style console table is the best choice! The multifunctional design is to meet your variety of needs. Crafted with solid pine wood and high-quality MDF, it comes complete with two drawers and two cabinets that open to hold your daily necessities and keep them away from your eyes. And the spacious shelf is the wonderful place for storage baskets, sundries, books, and daily necessities. There are vintage carved round Antimon handles for the drawers and cabinets. This table is suitable for living room, bed room, stairs area, and next to sofa. Your guests will talk about it actively. Color: Red