Necoichi Chirimen Plum Blossom Cat Collar (Green)

Upgrade your kitty’s swagger with the Necoichi Chirimen Fireworks Cat Collar. Whether he’s an indoor cuddle buddy or an outdoor adventurist―or both―this handcrafted collar is purr-fect for daily wear. It’s made from chirimen cotton―a sturdy fabric long used for kimonos―so it’s soft, durable and stylish with its unique artistic patterns. This collar also includes a gold kitty charm that houses a bell, and a safety break-away buckle clip that quickly comes undone if it gets caught, so it’s just the right accessory for furry explorers. Plus, it’s available in different colors to match your pal’s style.