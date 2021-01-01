From northlight seasonal
Chipper Chester Sitting Chubby Santa Gnome Table Top Christmas Figure
Features:DecorativeChester's beard is out of control, and he's happier than ever!Dressed in a striped sweater and a red and white zig-zag patterned hatProduct Type: Figurines & CollectiblesTree Type: Color: Red; WhitePrimary Material: FabricPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: Primary Material (Old): FabricIndoor / Outdoor Use: Indoor Use OnlyOutdoor Use: NoPowered: NoPower Source: Timers/Sensors: Battery Type: Battery Included: Country of Origin: ChinaSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: Santa ClausThanksgiving: Easter: Valentine's Day: Halloween: Independence Day: Hanukkah: St. Patrick's Day: Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 14.75" H x 13" W x 11" D): 14.75Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 14.75" H x 13" W x 11" D): 13Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 14.75" H x 13" W x 11" D): 11Overall Product Weight (Size: 14.75" H x 13" W x 11" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 12" H x 13.5" W x 8" D): 3Assembly:Warranty: Size: 12" H x 13.5" W x 8" D