From zhulinjubao

Chip And Dip Plates, 12" White Chip And Dip Serving Set, Porcelain Serving Plate With Sauce Dish For Parties, Superbowl- Dishwasher And Microwave Safe

$64.67
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

bowls are made of high-quality porcelain and have durable glaze, NO Plastic, NO Toxic, NO Melamine

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com