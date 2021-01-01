From kirkland's
Chinoiserie Garden Canvas Art Print
Advertisement
Add unique style to your living space by hanging fresh, colorful art on your walls. The Chinoiserie Garden Canvas Art Print will add modern elegance to any living space. Art measures 34L x 1.5W x 17H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features plants in vases subject Hues of white, blue, and green Weight: 3 lbs. Hangs by back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .