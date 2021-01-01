Chinese Writing Smooth Symbol: Red Hanzi Calligraphy Gift Raglan Baseball Tee

If you are a lover of Asian languages and love Asian culture, especially Chinese culture, Chinese calligraphy, Chinese characters, and Pinyin, then you will love this cool novelty gift item with the Chinese character translation for the word, "smooth" Chinese Writing Smooth Symbol: Red Hanzi item is a cool novelty item and a lovely birthday,or holiday present for a Chinese friend, colleague or for anybody who loves smoothness. A great ice breaker at holiday parties, the beach, the park, or at school. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem