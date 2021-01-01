From lr home

LR Home Chindi White/Multicolored 14 in. x 36 in. Soft Poly-Fill Geometric Throw Pillow, White and Multicolored

Designed to thrill, our pillow collection will add intricate mastery and eye pleasing designs to any room. This addition dwells perfectly on a comfy couch, bed, or bench. This pillow is a wonderful accent for the eclectic home looking to add an eye-catching piece to their collection. This piece features a geometric pattern with unique multi-colored and white cotton chindi fabric. Hand-crafted with the customer in mind, there is no compromise of comfort and style with the pillow line we create. Color: White and Multicolored.

