TechraNova ChinCHILLIN and Gaming Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a Chinchilla owner? Then this is the design for you! With artwork featuring an adorable chinchilla chilling and relaxing. The chinchilla is covered in a comfy quilt and playing a game. Artwork featuring a kawaii white fur chinchilla sitting back and relaxing, great for people who love chinchillas such as chinchilla pet owners. Funny design with text. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only