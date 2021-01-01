From vintage steam locomotives fans
China Railways KF Steam Locomotive Chinese Writing Tote Bag
Advertisement
Vintage Chinese steam locomotive for international steam railroad railfans and railway buff enthusiasts. Great ideas for steam engine locomotive buffs showing a detailed graphic of a China Railways KF 4-8-4 Mainline Passenger Steam Locomotive built between 1935 and 1936 with Chinese writing after KF that says Steam Locomotive. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.