From college collective
Chilly Coed Autumn Tote Bag
Advertisement
Cute minimalist design says "Chilly Coed Autumn" in retro serif font. A play on the "hot girl summer" meme. Perfect for college girls living in dorm rooms on campus. Pairs well with pumpkin spice and other autumn season favorites. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.