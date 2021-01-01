From east urban home
Childish Abstract Microfiber Fitted Sheet
Advertisement
Decorate your beds with some flair. This fitted sheet has exceptional quality. The soft fabric lets you have a nice and comfortable and good night's sleep at night. Since it has elastic qualities it does not move away at night. It also provides a fresh feeling throughout the night. The prints on the beddings are exceptional so the colors are vibrant and designs are flawless. There are no harmful substances for you or your pets. It with elastic qualities is easy to use and hassle-free. You can easily take care of it without much effort. If you want a quick and luxurious accent to your bedroom this is the product for you. High-resolution pictures bring a 3D-like realistic experience to your life. Colors won't fade thanks to new digital printing methods. It's not too thin or too thick. Adds real value and depth to your decor. Perfect gift idea for your mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, grandpa, wife, husband, son, daughter, and all other beloved ones. Size: Twin