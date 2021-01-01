Regina Andrew Chiffon Chandelier - Color: Brass - Size: Small

The Chiffon Chandelier by Regina Andrew is an airy and sophisticated addition to spaces. Like its namesake, this design has a lightweight quality as a spherical center supports a set of exposed candelabras that are layered within delicate strands of brass and beading, creating a soft space for light to playfully reflect and refract through. A beautiful finish dresses up the metallic elements of this chandelier as it is suspended by a simple, single down rod to bring spaces a welcoming and magical layer of illumination. Shape: Round. Color: Brass.