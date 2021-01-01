From omgtac
CHICTIE Blue Shower Curtain Hooks Rings Diamond, Set of 12 Bling Crystal Decorative Shower Curtain Hooks, Stainless Steel Rust-Proof Round.
Advertisement
?Blue Diamond Shower Curtain Hooks Rings?pack of 12 pieces set, boxed original package, home hotel indoor / outdoor use, Rust-Proof? Crystal Decorative Shower Curtain Hooks?CHICTIE Bling diamond shape rhinestone shower hooks made of stainless steel (polished chrome plating) and high-quality acrylic, they are durable and nice for decoration to add more classy look for your bathroom? MODERN SHOWER HOOKS WITH BIG RHINESTONES- UPDATED?About 1.38" big size decorative crystal, formed through dozens of extraordinary carving processes, the crystal looks more shine and pure, can't be too gorgeous; The hooks size is suit for standard rods (diameter of 0.3'-1.1' /8-30mm) ?EASY INSTALLTION & SMOOTH SLIDING?Very convenient to use, just slip the ends through existing holes in your curtain and hang over the rod, don't need to remove the rod; The polished smooth hooks surface make them slide freely on the pole effortlessly with low noise? 100% GOOD QUALITY GUARANTEED FROOM CHICTIE?After salt spray tes