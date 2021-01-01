Artistic Weavers Chiclayo Brown 2 ft. x 4 ft. Indoor Area Rug

The Artistic Weavers Chiclayo Collection 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug is a great accessory to enhance your home. This rug has a modern style, offering a trendy addition to your current decor. It has a stain-resistant construction and color fade-resistant materials. It comes in a brown shade, offering a soothing and sophisticated appearance to any room. With a 100% jute design, this rug will feel finer than other natural textures such as sisal and seagrass, while still achieving an organic look. It does not emit VOC gases, making it a safer option for your living area. Designed in an environmentally friendly manner, this rug will not release dangerous chemicals.