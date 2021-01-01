Chicago T-Shirt

Ideal for all the awesome women and girls who are patriotic and proud to be from Chicago, Illinois. Can't take this city out of this girl. Live in or moved out of Chicago Illinois? Gift for moving from Chicago. Funny patriotic Chicago gift for women. A nice way to show how proud you are of your hometown in Chicago Illinois. The perfect outfit to wear at get togethers or to give as a gift to proudly display your love for your home City Chicago! Relocation from Chicago. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem