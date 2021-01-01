Classic Brands Chicago Modern Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed | Headboard and Wood Frame with Wood Slat Support, King, Antonio Mid Night

77" W x 84" L x 39" H Durable wood slat foundation with sturdy center support can be used with any size mattress Performance Fabric Treated with Live Smart protects against spills for easy cleanup No Box Spring Required; headboard, footboard, frame, and solid wood slats are included (mattress sold separately) Ships in a compact package to easily fit through narrow doorways, hallways or stairwells Easy slot and lock assembly-no tools needed, easy to disassemble for storage or moving 5 Star Customer Service; Available 7 days a week