Chiari Malformation Awareness Strong Choice Purple Ribbon Premium T-Shirt

The chiari malformation awareness is special for men and women with chiari malformation. Sped teachers and special education teachers wear the purple ribbon to make aware of people with the disease. Chiari malformation awareness month or day is important for kids and adults who are warriors and survivors. Purple is the important color to support the awareness for people who fight. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.