Chiari Malformation Warrior Survivor Disease Chiari Malformation Awareness Purple Ribbon Magical Unicorn Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The chiari malformation awareness is special for men and women with chiari malformation. Sped teachers and special education teachers wear the purple ribbon to make aware of people with the disease. Chiari malformation awareness month or day is important for kids and adults who are warriors and survivors. Purple is the important color to support the awareness for people who fight. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only