GreatBigCanvas "Chianti Vineyard" by Art Fronckowiak Canvas Wall Art, Multi-Color

Premium Thick-Wrap Canvas entitled Chianti Vineyard. Fronckowiak , 9/3/03, 4:01 PM, 8C, 8520 x 11160 (343 601), 150, Double Polar, 1/80 s, R120.0, G86.2, B108.0 Our proprietary canvas provides a classic and distinctive texture. It is acid free and specially developed for our giclee print platforms. Each print is produced with our own archival UV quality inks supporting a vibrant color gamut, while being scratch and fade resistant. Each premium canvas gallery wrap is finished with a closed back preventing dust collection inside the back of the wrap. The back includes a pre-installed, ready-to-hang sawtooth hardware. Color: Multi-Color.