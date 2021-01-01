From chi styling
CHI Easy Steam Garment Steamer, One Size , Gray
The CHI Easy Steam is a de-wrinkling game changer. It smooths clothes with powerful steam, and the best part is, you barely have to lift a finger. It eliminates the work of a traditional handheld, and most garments steam in less than two minutes.Steam a lightweight blouse or shirt in less than 2 minutesHands-free way to smooth wrinkles and refresh garmentsHangs easily on the back of your door or on any hookEasy-to-fill water reservoirCollapses for compact storageSimple one-button operationPower lightWater reservoir removes for quick filling at the sink28.5W x 15.5H x 8.5"D13.6 lbs.Base Material: 70% Other 5% Or Less, 30% PlasticCountry of Origin: Imported