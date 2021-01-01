From rimadyl
Rimadyl Chewable Tablets for Dogs, 100-mg, 60 chewable tablets
Advertisement
Canine osteoarthritis (OA) is both a common and chronic condition that many dogs are diagnosed with. Rimadyl is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory prescription medication (NSAID) used to help relieve the pain and inflammation associated with OA, joint abnormalities, and can also help relieve pain from surgery. Over 26 million dogs have been treated with Rimadyl, making it one of the most trusted NSAID prescribed by vets. By giving your dog one or two tasty, liver-flavored chewable tablets a day, you can help manage his pain and inflammation, so he can stay active and continue his daily dog duties.