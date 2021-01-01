Tri-Heart Plus Chewable Tablet for Dogs, 51-100 lbs, (Brown Box), 6 Chewable Tablets (6-mos. supply)

**For use in animals only. Your furry friend must have a current heartworm test result on file with your veterinarian in order to be prescribed heartworm medication. Please visit your veterinarian to have this test performed annually to protect your four-legged friend.** Tri-Heart Plus is an easy-to-feed chewable tablet prescribed to help keep your dog free of heartworm and other dangerous parasites. When given monthly, this simple and palatable tablet helps to protect your pet by killing the larvae before they reach your dog's heart. Best of all, the tasty tablets can be fed just like a treat! Your pet won't even know you're working to protect their heart.