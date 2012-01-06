Credelio Chewable Tablet for Dogs, 6.1-12 lbs, (Pink Box), 1 Chewable Tablet (1-mo. supply)

Credelio is a chewable tablet prescribed to provide monthly protection against ticks and fleas and may also be used for the treatment of flea infestations. Credelio is suitable for dogs and puppies 8 weeks of age and older, weighing at least 6.1 pounds. This medication starts working in just four hours and provides 100% monthly efficacy against fleas and more than 97% monthly efficacy against ticks. Plus, since this medication comes in a chewable tablet form, you can easily disguise it in your dog’s favorite food.