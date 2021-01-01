Chevron Throw Pillow
Description
Light blue pillow with a chevron motif.Features:Sewn closedSpot treat with a damp clothMade in the USAWoven polyesterIncludes shell and fillColor: Black, white and light blueSix color process100% premium polyester cover100% premium polyester down alternative fillSpot CleanProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Woven polyesterInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Polyester fiberType of Bird Feathers: Color: Shape: SquarePattern: ChevronPillow Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyReversible: YesReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Style: Modern & Contemporary;GlamContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Spot cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USACountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASpefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoAsthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Product Weight: 2 lbsOverall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 20" W): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26" H x 26" W): 26Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 18" W): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 20" W): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26" H x 26" W): 26Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 18" W): 18Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 26" H x 26" W): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Emerald): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Emerald): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Fuchsia): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Fuchsia): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Green): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Green): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Light Blue): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Light Blue): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Mimosa): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Mimosa): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Pink): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Pink): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Red): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Red): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Yellow): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Yellow): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Aqua): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 26" H x 26" W, Aqua): 4Overall Product Weight (Color: Emerald, 20" H x 20" W): 3Overall Product Weight (Color: Emerald, 20" H x 20" W): 3Overall Product Weight (Color: Fuchsia, 20" H x 20" W): 3Overall Product Weight (Color: Fuchsia, 20" H x 20" W): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W, Green): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W, Green): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W, Light Blue): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W, Light Blue): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W, Mimosa): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W, Mimosa): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W, Pink): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W, Pink): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W, Red): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W, Red): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20" W, Yellow): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 20"