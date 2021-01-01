From living textiles baby
Chevron Blanket
Advertisement
Your baby will stay cozy and warm wrapped in our ultra-soft chenille blanket. This blanket is both modern and classic. Keep your baby warm in your arms or in their crib or stroller, or provide them a soft place to play on the floor, all with a touch of simple style.Born in Sydney in 1963, Living Textiles Co. began as a small family business offering high-quality fabrics. Over the next half a century, the company grew to become the #1 favorite baby lifestyle brand for Australian parents. In 2011, they established their U.S. headquarters in Southern California and debuted their first collections in the North American Market. Today, Living Textiles Co. is a creative design house obsessed with 3 founding principles of innovation, value, and quality. From Australia with love, they are proud to create for your family thoughtfully-designed quality products to inspire the designer within. Color: Pink