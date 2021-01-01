Chevrolet Corvette Printed Accent Mirror White/Red - Crystal Art Gallery

Add to your collection of vintage and nostalgic automotive wall decor with this Chevrolet Corvette printed accent mirror. A collector's item for any die-hard Chevrolet fan, this mirror boasts one of the earliest logos of the speed-racer printed directly onto glass. Surrounded by a one-inch, sleek, black plastic frame that brings a level of sophistication to the piece, this accent mirror looks stylish and sharp while also having a nostalgic, retro flair to it. Lightweight and outfitted with a saw-tooth hanger on the back quick and easy installation, this classic piece of Americana decor will certainly catch some glances no matter where it's placed. A great addition for your auto shop, home bar, garage, man cave, she shack or game room, this mirror has versatility in placement and purpose.