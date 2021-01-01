Home Decorators Collection Chestnut Cordless Room Darkening 2.5 in. Premium Faux Wood Blind for Window - 25 in. W x 48 in. L, Brown

Accent your window with this stylish Chestnut Cordless 2-1/2 in. Premium Faux Wood Blind by Home Decorators Collection. The blinds have large slats that provide added light and an excellent view. The "no-hole" slats offer complete privacy and light control. A three in. decorative crown valance adds a contemporary touch to complete the look. The cordless design eliminates dangerous tangled cords, making it a safer choice for your children and pets. This blind is perfect for use in bathrooms, kitchens and garages.