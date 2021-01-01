From brahmin
Brahmin Chesterfield Isabella Shoulder Bag
The Brahmin Chesterfield Isabella Shoulder Bag is all you could ever want and more. This piece will bring another level of fashion to your look. Top magnetic closure with adjustable shoulder strap. Two interior slip pockets and interior zipper pocket. Pen loop and key clip. Dust bag included. Metal branding plaque on front. Leather crafted with a leather trim. Protective dust pouch included. Imported. This product may have a manufacturer's warranty. Please visit the manufacturer's website or contact us at warranty@support.zappos.com for full manufacturer warranty details. Measurements: Bottom Width: 13 3 10 in Depth: 5 in Height: 13 in Handle Length: 15 1 2 in Handle Drop: 5 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 5 oz