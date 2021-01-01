From sand & stable
Chester 18" Square Ottoman
This ottoman's natural materials give it a breezy coastal farmhouse look that's sure to complement your living room decor. It's upholstered in burlap in a neutral tan color, and has a twisted jute rope that wraps around one side for additional coastal character. Plus, it makes it easy to move out of the way. The internal solid wood frame gives it its cube silhouette. This pouf measures 18" x 18" x 18", making it ideal to prop your feet up on or as a spare seat for game night.