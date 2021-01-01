Chesser 2-Light 11.5" Flush Mount

With a height of 5.5", this 2-light lantern flush mount is a great option for spaces in your home with lower ceilings, whether that's your entryway, hallway, or an enclosed patio. It features an open, rectangular metal frame, so it's easy when you need to replace bulbs. Two brass sockets add a vintage look, especially when paired with two 60W Edison bulbs (sold separately). It's compatible with LED lights and sloped ceilings, making this a versatile mount for your home. Plus, it's rated for damp locations, so it's safe to use in bathrooms.