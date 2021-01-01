From chesapeake merchandising
Chesapeake York Mauve Crestfield Cove Stripe Wallpaper
Advertisement
York Mauve Crestfield Cove Stripe Wallpaper by Chesapeake. Exuding effortless style, this lovely mauve wall paper refreshes walls in clean, uncomplicated detail. Beautiful textural effects add a hint of intrigue for the perfect put together look. York Mauve Crestfield Cove Stripe Wallpaper is a prepasted easy walls material. This wallpaper has a no repeat and a random match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 27 inches by 33 . and covers about 74.3 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.