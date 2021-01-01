From vifah
Chesapeake Wood Dining Chair - Set of Two
Create a well-sorted space with these natural wood tone chairs. They make it easy to mix and match these chairs with a natural wood dining table for an elegant outdoor dining area. Clean-line frame design makes a sturdy structure and aesthetic look of this piece. The seat and back are strapped with rattan bring extra comfort for long time use and add a tropical summer pattern to the look. Acacia is known for solid construction and the ability to withstand weather and is the favorite choice for long-lasting outdoor furniture. With the clean edges and strapped wicker construction, the Chesapeake Dining Chair will make a great combination with any piece of furniture on your patio. Set of 2 stackable chairs Slatted back, seat and stackable design, wicker straped back and seat for extra comfort Weather resistant finish, sturdy leg design Eucalyptus construction is good against rot, decay, mold, mildew, and termites Brush Finishing Fast and easy to assemble Apply oil once a year to maintain the color Please cover or do not put this under rain or snowy condition Product Dimensions: 23L x 22W x 33H (inches) Seat Dimensions: 20L x 17W (inches) Seat Height: 17 Arm Height: 26 Weight Capacity: 250 lbs Clearance: 4.3 sqft Umbrella Hole: No Space-Saving: Chairs can be easily pushed under the table when not in use Warranty: 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects