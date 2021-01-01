From vifah
Chesapeake Outdoor Natural 5-piece Wood Dining Set
Advertisement
The dining set combines the functionality of wood with the comfort of wicker. Whether you're holding a barbecue or just enjoying a sunny day, this set has enough room for everyone. Complete any patio decor with this natural wood dining set, the strapped wicker pattern on the chairs brings extra comfort to all your family and friends. The solid wood material withstands even the harshest of seasons, ensuring your set looks great all year long.