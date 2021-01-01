From chesapeake merchandising
Chesapeake North Hills Cream Script Wallpaper
Advertisement
North Hills Cream Script Wallpaper by Chesapeake. With sayings like "Get out and hike, who knows where the trail may lead you" and "It's all the LITTLE moments that make LIFE a very big adventure", this clever wallpaper is full of outdoor inspiration. Simple sketches and an antique backdrop give it a beautiful nostalgic quality. North Hills Cream Script Wallpaper is a prepasted easy walls material. This wallpaper has a 20.5 inch repeat with a drop match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.