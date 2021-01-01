From chesapeake merchandising
Chesapeake Marina Sky Blue Marble Stripe Wallpaper
Advertisement
Marina Sky Blue Marble Stripe Wallpaper by Chesapeake. Fans of classical, nautical, and playful wallpapers will equally be pleased with this alternating mariner blue and cornflower stripes. Marina Sky Blue Marble Stripe Wallpaper is a prepasted easy walls material. This wallpaper has a no repeat and a random match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.