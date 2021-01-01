From chesapeake merchandising
Chesapeake Luther Sand Skull Modern Damask Wallpaper
Luther Sand Skull Modern Damask Wallpaper by Chesapeake. Skulls, fire, and bone-like images create a gothic, modern damask. Using alternating blurred stripes over the gothic background, classic tones of greys and cream will force onlookers to do a "double take" when admiring your seemingly demure walls. Luther Sand Skull Modern Damask Wallpaper is a prepasted easy walls material. This wallpaper has a 20.5 inch repeat with a drop match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.