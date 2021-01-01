From modway
Modway Chesapeake Lounge Chair, Emerald
Redefine your living space with the modern design and glam deco style of the Chesapeake Performance Velvet Accent Armchair. Featuring a tailored profile and subtly flared silhouette, this velvet chair refreshes a living room, entryway, den, office, or bedroom sitting area. Offering a luxurious seating experience, this accent chair is upholstered in stain-resistant performance velvet and padded with dense foam for ultimate comfort. Resting atop brushed gold stainless steel legs, this living room armchair is crafted with solid wood and plywood and supports up to 300 lbs.