Chesapeake Kent Sky Faux Grasscloth Wallpaper
Kent Sky Faux Grasscloth Wallpaper by Chesapeake. Bring a natural feel to walls with this faux grasscloth wallpaper. An airy light blue paired alongside beige and cream, has a warm and fresh glow that invites style to any space. Kent Sky Faux Grasscloth Wallpaper is a prepasted easy walls material. This wallpaper has a 20.5 inch repeat with a straight match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.