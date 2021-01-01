From orren ellis
Chesapeake Geometric Handmade Tufted Red Area Rug
Fall in love with this piece of floor art! This abstract and bold collection finishes off your color palette in a way that would make even Picasso proud! These mesmerizing swirling patterns add an intriguing character to your space. The stain-resistant fibers will help keep the rug beautiful for years. A blend of quality fibers makes for an aesthetically pleasing high low effect that is super thick and has a cushion underfoot feel. For artistic area rugs without the gallery price tag, Living Shag Collection rugs make a bold and powerful statement whether used in a living room, dining area or even in a bedroom. The rug designs feature bold, textural patterns hand-carved from a fine blend of silky yet durable yarns for maximum longevity. Soft and luxurious, these rugs combine a multi-level pile in the most imaginative shapes inspired by nature. The collection is appropriately named with each plush shaggy texture and design reminiscent of water, meadow or stormy sky. Each design comes in a variety of colors and color combinations: blue, green, purple, gray, yellow and more. True to its name, the Living Shag Collection brings a feeling of joy and contentment that only living grass, water, skies, and other natural environments provide with its wealth of colors and textures. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'