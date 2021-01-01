From chesapeake merchandising
Chesapeake Camelot Grey Faux Boundary Stone Wallpaper
Advertisement
Camelot Grey Faux Boundary Stone Wallpaper by Chesapeake. The easiest stone wall you will ever install! This wallcovering has three-dimensional textures on the white, grey, and sand colored stones and a darker grey "grout." Camelot Grey Faux Boundary Stone Wallpaper is a prepasted easy walls material. This wallpaper has a 20.5 inch repeat with a drop match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.