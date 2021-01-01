From chesapeake merchandising
Chesapeake Astor Teal Texture Wallpaper
Astor Teal Texture Wallpaper by Chesapeake. A faint teal texture adds depth to this wallpaper. The sand colored background is also accented with taupe. Astor is a non woven, unpasted wallpaper. Astor Teal Texture Wallpaper is an unpasted non woven material. This wallpaper has a 21 inch repeat with a straight match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.