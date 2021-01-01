From chesapeake merchandising
Chesapeake Arlington Off-White Brick Wallpaper
Arlington Off-White Brick Wallpaper by Chesapeake. With subtle raised inks and detailed shadowing, this wallpaper looks like distressed bricks. Its white hue will brighten up your room, while its faux brick design will add an industrial chic feel to your space. Arlington is a prepasted, coated heavyweight paper wallpaper. Arlington Off-White Brick Wallpaper is a prepasted coated heavyweight paper material. This wallpaper has a 20.9 inch repeat with a straight match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.