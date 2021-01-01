From chesapeake merchandising
Chesapeake Adamstown Black Newspaper Wallpaper
Advertisement
Adamstown Black Newspaper Wallpaper by Chesapeake. Go back in time with this vintage newspaper wallpaper. With a faded black print and crisp white background, this novelty design features ads for goods like bicycles, pianos, and cologne. Adamstown is a prepasted, coated heavyweight paper wallpaper. Adamstown Black Newspaper Wallpaper is a prepasted coated heavyweight paper material. This wallpaper has a 20.9 inch repeat with a drop match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.