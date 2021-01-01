Cherry Wood Arabesque Earring Stand

Advertisement
From the Taj Mahal at Agra to the Alamgiri Gate in Lahore, Mughal architecture is a stunning celebration of Indian, Islamic, Persian, and Turkic influences. Maker Jessica Giovachino?s Mughal-inspired earring holder gives your most treasured pieces the showcase they deserve. Made from smooth cherry wood, the carving?s curved, open shapes suspend dangling earrings freely while allowing studs to shine bright. Display your collection on this 16th-century style piece and conjure up memories of international travel and the spirit of adventure. Handmade in New York.