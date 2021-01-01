From l'occitane
Cherry Blossom Wish List
Our jovial selection captures the delicacy and poetry of blossoming cherry trees in a soft, feminine display. It transports you to the tree-dotted hillsides of southern France as a captivating aroma lifts you up and twirls you about. This set contains: Cherry Blossom Hand Cream Net Wt. 1 oz., Cherry Blossom Shimmering Lotion 2.5 fl.oz., Cherry Blossom Eau de Toilette 0.25 fl.oz., Cherry Blossom Bath & Shower Gel 8.4 fl.oz., Cherry Blossom Perfumed Soap Net Wt. 1.7 oz., L'Occitane Gift Box.. About this range: The cherry tree is part of the Provençal landscape. It is widespread in the Apt region, in Luberon, and changes colors with the seasons – making it a source of inspiration for artists. With this collection of fragrances, bath and body care products, L'OCCITANE celebrates the poetic beauty of the cherry blossom and its delicate, feminine flowers during the first days of spring.