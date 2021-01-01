From l'occitane
Cherry Blossom Shower Gel 16.9 fl. oz.
Advertisement
One of L'Occitane's bestselling scents, now with an easy to use pump dispenser. Awaken your senses with a burst of fresh cherry blossoms as you gently cleanse your skin with our Cherry Blossom Bath Shower Gel. Evoking the first days of spring, its fragrance is enhanced with a cherry extract from the Luberon region of Provence. When used as a shower gel, a Foaming base ensures a luxurious lather, and skin is left delicately perfumed. When used in the bath, it transforms into a rich Foam, which releases the delicate and enveloping fragrance of Cherry Blossom. “It is because cherry blossoms fly away in the first breeze of spring that they are so rare and precious” – Olivier Baussan, L’OCCITANE Founder..